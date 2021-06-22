Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final

ROME, JUN 22 - Downing Street hit back on Tuesday after Italian Premier Mario Draghi said he thinks the final of Euro 2020 should be moved from London's Wembley Stadium due to the recent upswing in COVID-19 contagion in the UK, driven by the spread of the Delta variant. A Downing Street spokesperson said the United Kingdom "cannot wait" to host the "fantastic semi-finals and a fantastic final" and do so "in a prudent, safe way". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said soon after Draghi mooted changing the final that the Italian capital would be able to host it after putting on the first game of the tournament and the opening ceremony. European soccer's governing body UEFA, however, has said there are no plans to change the venue for the final. (ANSA).