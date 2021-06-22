Martedì 22 Giugno 2021 | 15:56

ROME
Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final

ROME
New Rembrandt discovered in Rome

ROME
Heatwave won't let up say forecasters

ROME
Domus Aurea reopens with Raphael's invention of grotesque

ROME
Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

MILAN

Italy needs fresh start, not return to past - Mattarella

 
REGGIO EMILIA
European warrants issued for two of Saman's aunts

TRIESTE
Man arrested for child porn, thousands of files seized

ROME

2 killed in motorway crash

 
MESSINA
Baker cited for working as a dentist

ROME
Bellocchio to get career Palme d'Or

La squadra
Bari, in dieci tornano in biancorosso. Minelli, Rolando e Sarzi salutano

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, neonata con malformazione congenita salvata al Riuniti: dimessa dopo un mese l'abbraccio con mamma e papà

BariIl caso
Quegli esami per mio figlio con la sclerosi multipla

Brindisitask force anti-caporalato
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

BatIl caso
Giustizia svenduta: libero dopo due anni e mezzo l'ex gip tranese Nardi

Leccemaltrattamenti
Presicce-Acquarica, picchia la compagna con un manico di scopa: allontanato

PotenzaNel Potentino
Tifoso Vultur investito e ucciso: ultras della squadra avversaria condannato per omicidio stradale

MateraSport
Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

TarantoIl blitz
Statte, droga nel mobile della cucina: arrestato

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Covid, s'allevia la tensione in Puglia

Auto contro furgone: due morti e un ferito nel Barese

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

ROME

Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final

Wembley will host 'fantastic' game says spokesperson

ROME, JUN 22 - Downing Street hit back on Tuesday after Italian Premier Mario Draghi said he thinks the final of Euro 2020 should be moved from London's Wembley Stadium due to the recent upswing in COVID-19 contagion in the UK, driven by the spread of the Delta variant. A Downing Street spokesperson said the United Kingdom "cannot wait" to host the "fantastic semi-finals and a fantastic final" and do so "in a prudent, safe way". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said soon after Draghi mooted changing the final that the Italian capital would be able to host it after putting on the first game of the tournament and the opening ceremony. European soccer's governing body UEFA, however, has said there are no plans to change the venue for the final. (ANSA).

