New Rembrandt discovered in Rome

ROME, JUN 22 - A new Rembrandt has been discovered in Rome, a symposium in the Italian capital heard Tuesday. The Adoration of the Magi (1632-33) was discovered in the collection of a Roman family and is now being kept in a vault in Milan, said the symposium "Rembrandt: Identify the Prototype, See the Invisible", held at the French Academy at Villa Medici and promoted by the Fondazione Patrimonio Italia. (ANSA).