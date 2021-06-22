New Rembrandt discovered in Rome

Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente
ROME
22 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 22 - A new Rembrandt has been discovered in Rome, a symposium in the Italian capital heard Tuesday. The Adoration of the Magi (1632-33) was discovered in the collection of a Roman family and is now being kept in a vault in Milan, said the symposium "Rembrandt: Identify the Prototype, See the Invisible", held at the French Academy at Villa Medici and promoted by the Fondazione Patrimonio Italia. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su