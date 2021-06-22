Heatwave won't let up say forecasters

Downing St hits back after Draghi moots moving Euros final
ROME
22 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 22 - The heat wave that has hit Italy shows no sign of letting up, Italian weather forecasters said Tuesday. The mercury is set to rise to 35 degrees in Rome, 36 in Bologna, 38 in Perugia and 40 in Fermo and Ascoli Piceno this week, they said. Perceived temperatures in the mid-40s are possible in some southern cities including Palermo. The band of torrid African air that has gripped Italy may only ease slightly next weekend, the forecasters at IlMeteo.it said. (ANSA).
