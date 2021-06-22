Domus Aurea reopens with Raphael's invention of grotesque

ROME, JUN 22 - The Domus Aurea, Emperor Nero's vast pleasure dome, reopens Wednesday with a show on how Raphael 'invented the grotesque' by lowering himself into the cupola and copying its extraordinary frescoes. 'Grotesque' comes from the Italian for cave, 'grotto', and refers to these fanciful wall paintings of flora and fauna that the Renaissance master - and others like Pintoricchio - painstakingly imitated from the Golden House. The exhibition, titled Raphael and the Domus Aurea, the Invention of the Grotesque', runs until January 7 next year. (ANSA).