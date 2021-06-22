Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

ROME, JUN 22 - An Italian policeman has been placed under investigation for excessive use of force after shooting a 44-year-old Ghanaian man who was brandishing a knife near Rome's Termini rail station on Saturday afternoon, judicial sources said Tuesday. The measure is a formality in order to keep the case moving forward, they said. The man is now in detention at Rome's Policlinico Umberto I Hospital. He is not in a life-threatening condition, the hospital has said. Rome prosecutors have opened a separate probe into what happened. (ANSA).