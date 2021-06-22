European warrants issued for two of Saman's aunts

REGGIO EMILIA, JUN 22 - European probe warrants have been issued for two aunts of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman believed to have been killed by her family after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Tuesday. The aunts, one believed to be in the UK and the other in France, allegedly sent texts to Saman Abbas's 16-year-old brother urging him to cover up her suspected murder - instructions which he ignored. The boy confirmed to a preliminary investigations judge Friday that Saman's uncle, 43-year-old Danish Hasnain, had strangled her after she refused to marry an older man the family had picked out for her in Pakistan. But the boy reportedly defended his parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen. Saman's mother lured her home from the shelter she had taken refuge in with a deceptive text message that said the family would respect her wishes, the Gazzetta di Reggio newspaper said Wednesday. According to the Emilian paper, Saman's mother sent her a text saying "please get in touch, come home. We are dying. Come back, we'll do as you say". Saman went home on April 22, a week before she disappeared from Novellara near Reggio Emilia and is believed to have been strangled by Hasnain, before the family allegedly disposed of her body, which has yet to be found. Abbas's mother is under investigation along with her father Shabbar, who are both fugitives and believed to be somewhere in Pakistan. Also under investigation in the case are Hasnain, believed to have been the actual murderer, and her cousins Nomanulhaq (believed to be in hiding somewhere in Europe along with the uncle) and Ikram Ijaz, now in custody in Reggio and the only member of the family to have been arrested, in France on May 28 while trying to reach Spain. The search for Abbas's body goes on in and around Novellara. Her brother was placed in the care of a guardian by a minors' prosecutor Friday. (ANSA).