Martedì 22 Giugno 2021 | 14:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man

 
MILAN

Italy needs fresh start, not return to past - Mattarella

 
REGGIO EMILIA
European warrants issued for two of Saman's aunts

European warrants issued for two of Saman's aunts

 
TRIESTE
Man arrested for child porn, thousands of files seized

Man arrested for child porn, thousands of files seized

 
ROME

2 killed in motorway crash

 
MESSINA
Baker cited for working as a dentist

Baker cited for working as a dentist

 
ROME
Bellocchio to get career Palme d'Or

Bellocchio to get career Palme d'Or

 
ROME
Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28 (2)

Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28 (2)

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 3.3% in April, above pre-COVID

Industrial turnover up 3.3% in April, above pre-COVID

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy's nightclubs to reopen by July 10 - Undersec

COVID-19: Italy's nightclubs to reopen by July 10 - Undersec

 
ROME
Homophobia bill would breach Lateran Treaty - Vatican

Homophobia bill would breach Lateran Treaty - Vatican

 

Il Biancorosso

La squadra
Bari, in dieci tornano in biancorosso. Minelli, Rolando e Sarzi salutano

Bari, in dieci tornano in biancorosso. Minelli, Rolando e Sarzi salutano

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisitask force anti-caporalato
Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

Brindisi, imprenditore nei guai: extracomunitari assunti irregolarmente

 
BatIl caso
Giustizia svenduta: libero dopo due anni e mezzo l'ex gip tranese Nardi

Giustizia svenduta: libero dopo due anni e mezzo l'ex gip tranese Nardi

 
Leccemaltrattamenti
Presicce-Acquarica, picchia la compagna con un manico di scopa: allontanato

Presicce-Acquarica, picchia la compagna con un manico di scopa: allontanato

 
PotenzaNel Potentino
Tifoso Vultur investito e ucciso: ultras della squadra avversaria condannato per omicidio stradale

Tifoso Vultur investito e ucciso: ultras della squadra avversaria condannato per omicidio stradale

 
BariIl caso
Bari, fidanzata sequestrata e abusata: 32enne evade dai domiciliari e torna in carcere

Bari, fidanzata sequestrata e abusata: 32enne evade dai domiciliari e torna in carcere

 
Homeoperazione dei carabinieri
Monte Sant'Angelo, sequestrato il bestiame dei parenti dei clan

Monte Sant'Angelo, sequestrato il bestiame dei parenti dei clan

 
MateraSport
Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

Hockey, titolo italiano alle ragazze della Roller Matera

 
TarantoIl blitz
Statte, droga nel mobile della cucina: arrestato

Statte, droga nel mobile della cucina: arrestato

 

i più letti

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Covid, s'allevia la tensione in Puglia

Covid, s'allevia la tensione in Puglia

Bari, «Nessuno scudo penale a vantaggio di chi rovina la reputazione della gente»

Bari, «Nessuno scudo penale a vantaggio di chi rovina la reputazione della gente»

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

MILAN

Italy needs fresh start, not return to past - Mattarella

President calls for greater EU cooperation on migrants

MILAN, JUN 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that Italy needs a fresh start as it overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic, not a return to business as usual, during the inauguration of the Politecnico di Milano's new campus . "This new campus highlights the need to look to the future in synch with what our country is going through, a time of a new start, not a return to the conditions of before the pandemic, but the start of new, different conditions, fit for the situation that will come in the future," Mattarella said. The Head of State also called for greater cooperation within the European Union in managing the arrival of asylum seekers. "Migration is a worldwide phenomenon and it should be addressed in a global way," he said. "Major challenges should be faced in a collaborative way within the international community and, as regards us, within the oasis of peace and rights that is the European Union". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it