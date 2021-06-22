Italy needs fresh start, not return to past - Mattarella

MILAN, JUN 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that Italy needs a fresh start as it overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic, not a return to business as usual, during the inauguration of the Politecnico di Milano's new campus . "This new campus highlights the need to look to the future in synch with what our country is going through, a time of a new start, not a return to the conditions of before the pandemic, but the start of new, different conditions, fit for the situation that will come in the future," Mattarella said. The Head of State also called for greater cooperation within the European Union in managing the arrival of asylum seekers. "Migration is a worldwide phenomenon and it should be addressed in a global way," he said. "Major challenges should be faced in a collaborative way within the international community and, as regards us, within the oasis of peace and rights that is the European Union". (ANSA).