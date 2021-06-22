2 killed in motorway crash

Cop probed for shooting knife-wielding man
ROME
22 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 22 - Two people were killed in a three-way crash on Italy's main A1 north-south motorway between Piacenza and Fiorenzuola on Tuesday, local sources said. The crash involved three vehicles: a car, a lorry and a tanker truck, they said. The latter was set partially alight by the crash and a column of black smoke rose from the area. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).
