Baker cited for working as a dentist

MESSINA, JUN 22 - A Sicilian baker has been cited for working as a dentist without any qualifications, sources said Tuesday. The 55-year-old man, identified by his initials as B.R., had had a range of other jobs in the past including carbody worker, seed salesman, restaurateur, and antiques salesman, but had never tried his hand at anything medical before now, police said. Tax police caught him working as a dentist in a dental surgery at Pace di Mela near Messina, which was without any authorization and "devoid of the most basic hygienic and health conditions", police said. The fake dentist was also cited for breaking COVID-19 containment norms. Police were alerted by the big influx of clients at the surgery, which offered cut-price rates, they said. B.R. was caught red-handed, examining a woman patient in the dentist's chair. Local health officials inspected the surgery and also found that it did not meet minimal health and safety standards. (ANSA).