Man arrested for child porn, thousands of files seized

TRIESTE, JUN 22 - A 52-year-old man was arrested in Gorizia on Tuesday for allegedly possessing thousands of files showing children being sexually abused. Another two men were cited in the child pron probe, one in Padua and the other in Naples. Police seized large amounts of cryptocurrency in their Dark Web probe. Police said they had seized over 30,000 child pornography files showing kids, some of them very young, being subjected to violence, sexual abuse and torture. They also found over 2,000 chats in which Web users asked for kiddy porn. The two people cited in Naples and Padua had set up meetings for sex with children under the age of 14, police said. (ANSA).