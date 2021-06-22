Industrial turnover up 3.3% in April, above pre-COVID

ROME, JUN 22 - Italian industrial turnover rose 3.3% in April over March, ISTAT said Tuesday. It returned to pre-COVID levels, the stats agency said. In year-on-year seasonally adjusted terms the gain was 105.1%, ISTAT said. April 2020 had a very low turnover due to the first big COVID lockdown, ISTAT recalled. In month on month terms the rise was bigger on the internal market, 4.0%, than on the foreign market, 1.7%. The three months from February to April showed a rise in the turnover index of 4.8% compared to the previous quarter. (ANSA).