Bellocchio to get career Palme d'Or

Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28

Industrial turnover up 3.3% in April, above pre-COVID

COVID-19: Italy's nightclubs to reopen by July 10

Homophobia bill would breach Lateran Treaty - Vatican

COVID-19: cluster of Delta variant cases in north Italy

Euros: Draghi moots moving final from London due to COVID

Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28

Venice in peril if doesn't ban cruise ships - UNESCO

COVID: 495 new cases, 21 more victims

French tourist fined for paddling SUP along Grand Canal

Industrial turnover up 3.3% in April, above pre-COVID

Year-on-year gain of 105% due to last April's lockdown

ROME, JUN 22 - Italian industrial turnover rose 3.3% in April over March, ISTAT said Tuesday. It returned to pre-COVID levels, the stats agency said. In year-on-year seasonally adjusted terms the gain was 105.1%, ISTAT said. April 2020 had a very low turnover due to the first big COVID lockdown, ISTAT recalled. In month on month terms the rise was bigger on the internal market, 4.0%, than on the foreign market, 1.7%. The three months from February to April showed a rise in the turnover index of 4.8% compared to the previous quarter. (ANSA).

