COVID-19: Italy's nightclubs to reopen by July 10 - Undersec

ROME, JUN 22 - Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Tuesday that Italy's nightclubs will be able to reopen by July 10. The sector has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus restrictions and until now there was no certainty about when the clubs would be able to reopen. Costa said people would probably be able to use the Green Pass certification, which shows that a person is vaccinated, has had COVID-19 and recovered or has tested negative for it and is needed for travel within Europe, to enter the clubs. "This week we will give a date for when the nightclubs will be able to go back to business because this sector is the only one that still did not have a scenario to work with and I think the political world is duty-bound to give a response," Costa told RTL 102.5 radio. "The nightclubs will be able to open by July 10 and I think the criteria of the Green Pass can be applied to the clubs too". (ANSA).