Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28 (2)

ROME, JUN 22 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced that the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors in Italy will end on June 28 in low-COVID-19-risk white zones thanks to an improvement in the contagion data. The whole of Italy is currently a white zone except for Val d'Aosta, which is expected to turn from moderate-risk yellow to white next week. The obligation will remain for enclosed spaces, such as offices, shops and on public transport, and in outdoor areas where there is a risk of crowds of people forming, such as a queue outside a post office. On Tuesday, however, Speranza warned that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. "The battle will be incomplete until there are 'zero' deaths in every Italian region," he said. "But we are n a different period in this battle compared to that of the dramatic daily bulletins with hundreds of citizens losing their lives (every day). "This has happened thanks to the gradual way (the restrictions have been eased), something I stand by staunchly". (ANSA).