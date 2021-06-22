Euros: Draghi moots moving final from London due to COVID

ROME, JUN 22 - Italian Premier Mario Draghi has said he thinks the final of Euro 2020 should be moved from London's Wembley Stadium due to the recent upswing in COVID-19 contagion on the UK, driven by the spread of the Delta variant. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said soon after that the Italian capital would be able to host the final after putting on the first game of the tournament and the opening ceremony. European soccer's governing body UEFA, however, has said there are no plans to change the venue for the final. British Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock said Tuesday that the final would take place at Wembley. (ANSA).