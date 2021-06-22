Obligation to wear facemasks outdoors ends June 28

ROME, JUN 22 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced that the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors in Italy will end on June 28 in low-COVID-19-risk white zones thanks to an improvement in the contagion data. The whole of Italy is currently a white zone except for Val d'Aosta, which is expected to turn from moderate-risk yellow to white next week. The obligation will remain for enclosed spaces, such as offices, shops and on public transport, and in outdoor areas where there is a risk of crowds of people forming, such as a queue outside a post office. (ANSA).