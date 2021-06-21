French tourist fined for paddling SUP along Grand Canal

VENICE, JUN 21 - A French tourist has been fined 150 euros for paddling a Hawaian-style Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) along the Grand Canal in Venice, 'urban decorum' police said Monday in outlining the results of a crackdown on "scruffy and disrespectful" visitors to the lagoon city which has just opened up again after the latest COVID lockdown. Two German women were cited and fined a total of 250 euros for sunbathing in bikinis at San Stae in "another sign of urban degradation", the cops said. Two Czech tourists were fined 100 euros each, the first for racing through Campiello Selvatico on a bike, and the second for hurtling in front of Palazzo Cavalli on an electric scooter. Three Bangladeshi citizens were fined 50 euros each for pushing luggage trolleys across Ponte della Costituzione, while ten beggars were served a DASPO get-out-of-town order. (ANSA).