COVID: 495 new cases, 21 more victims

ROME, JUN 21 - There have been 495 new cases of COVID-219 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 21 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 881new cases and 17 more victims Sunday. Some 81,752 more tests have been done, compared to 150,522 Sunday. The positivity rate has edged up from 0.59% to 0.61%. Intensive care cases have risen by nine to 385 and hospital admissions have fallen 54 to 2,390. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,253,460, and the death toll 127,291. The recovered and discharged are 4,049,316, up 11,320 on Sunday. The currently positive are 76,853, down 10,857. There are 74,078 people in domestic isolation (-10,799). (ANSA).