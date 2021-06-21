Cops save man condemned to death by mafia for fling

NAPLES, JUN 21 - Italian anti-Mafia prosecutors and police have saved a man who was condemned to death by the Naples Mob for breaking its strict rules on extramarital sex. The man got his death sentence from the cupola of the Camorra's Abbinante clan in Scampia because he was in a relationship with the wife of a jailed mobster, judicial sources said Monday. Police arrested those who ordered the hit and those who were gearing to carry it out after the victim's grave had already been dug, the sources said. The arrestees were boss Antonio Abbinante, his nephew Raffaele, and three 'soldiers': Antonio Esposito, Salvatore Morriale and Paolo Ciprio. The intended victim was said to be "contiguous" to the Camorra organization. The Camorra members planned to lure the man to the countryside between Marano and Arzano, near Naples, on the pretext of "working something out," police said. Once he was there they would have shot him dead and buried him in the grave that had already been prepared, they said. (ANSA).