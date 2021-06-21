Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021 | 18:34

ROME
Venice in peril if doesn't ban cruise ships - UNESCO

ROME
COVID: 495 new cases, 21 more victims

VENICE
French tourist fined for paddling SUP along Grand Canal

ROME
Golf: New star Migliozzi comes 4th in US Open (4)

ROME
Golf: New star Migliozzi comes 4th in US Open (2)

BRUSSELS
Lifting mask obligation sign of restart says Di Maio

NAPLES
Cops save man condemned to death by mafia for fling

ROME
Italian NRRP to get all As, B for costs from Brussels

ROME
NRRP will spur new Italy says Brunetta

ROME

VATICAN CITY
Pope meets Rome jail inmates

Calcio
Michele Mignani

BariIl caso
Bari, allarme in città, tre donne picchiate

MateraIl caso
Montalbano pronta a dire no alle scorie

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, frenata sull’acqua cara

TarantoIl fatto
Taranto, Bus in fiamme ai Tamburi

BrindisiIl fatto
Fasano, il navigatore «tradisce» camionista traffico in tilt

Leccel'allarme
Lecce, incendi, sos dei vigili del fuoco «Mancano uomini e mezzi»

Batil caso nella Bat
Andria, sicurezza, agricoltori nel mirino

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, gestione rifiuti tanti i nodi al pettine

NAPLES

Cops save man condemned to death by mafia for fling

Camorra's intended victim had had sex with jailed mobster's wife

NAPLES, JUN 21 - Italian anti-Mafia prosecutors and police have saved a man who was condemned to death by the Naples Mob for breaking its strict rules on extramarital sex. The man got his death sentence from the cupola of the Camorra's Abbinante clan in Scampia because he was in a relationship with the wife of a jailed mobster, judicial sources said Monday. Police arrested those who ordered the hit and those who were gearing to carry it out after the victim's grave had already been dug, the sources said. The arrestees were boss Antonio Abbinante, his nephew Raffaele, and three 'soldiers': Antonio Esposito, Salvatore Morriale and Paolo Ciprio. The intended victim was said to be "contiguous" to the Camorra organization. The Camorra members planned to lure the man to the countryside between Marano and Arzano, near Naples, on the pretext of "working something out," police said. Once he was there they would have shot him dead and buried him in the grave that had already been prepared, they said. (ANSA).

