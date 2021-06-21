Lifting mask obligation sign of restart says Di Maio

BRUSSELS, JUN 21 - Italy's impending decision to life the COVID obligation to wear a facemask outdoors is a "great sign to all of Europe, to say that Italy wants to be protagonist of this new phase of European recovery", Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on his departure from an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg Monday. "It is a fundamental moment for the restart of Italy and the whole of Europe," he said. "There are countries like France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium that have already eliminated the obligation [to wear] a facemask outodoors. "Spain will do so shortly and Italy cannot fail to do the same". (ANSA).