Italian NRRP to get all As, B for costs from Brussels

ROME, JUN 21 - Italy's post-COVId National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) is set to get all As from Brussels, the top marks, apart from, like other countries' plans, a B for costs, ANSA sources said Monday. The marks will be delivered to Premier Mario Draghi by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Rome Tuesday. Sources said the score reflected the fact that the plan "helps address in a satisfactory way" the EC's recommendations. (ANSA).