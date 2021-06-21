Italy to host first-ever women's emancipation G20 - Draghi

ROME, JUN 21 - Premier Mario Draghi said Monday that Italy is going to host the first-ever G20 ministerial meeting on women's emancipation in August. "Our government has the highest number of women undersecretaries in Italy's history," Draghi said in a video-message to the Women Political Leaders Summit 2021. "We also appointed a woman head of the secret services for the first time ever. "In any case, these are just the first steps. "This year Italy, which has the duty presidency of the G20, will host a ministerial conference on female emancipation for the first time in the G20's history. "We want to help female leaders all over the world help the emancipation of other women". Draghi blasted discrimination against women as immoral and short-sighted. "Every day millions of young women learn, at their own expense, that they cannot realise their dreams," Draghi said. "They have to suffer discrimination, sometimes violent discrimination. "They have to accept that they have to obey rather than choosing. "Just because they are women. "This situation is not just immoral and unjust, it is also a short-sighted attitude. "Our economies are losing some of our best talents. "Our societies are letting the best leaders of the future get away". He said Italy was aiming to invest at least seven billion euros in the period up to 2026 in promoting gender equality. "We must ensure equality in labour market conditions, close the gap in pay between genders and increase the number of women in positions of responsibility," Draghi said. "We must strengthen our social-security systems in order to help women's careers develop. "And we must close the gap between the representation of males and females in the political world". (ANSA).