NRRP will spur new Italy says Brunetta

ROME, JUN 21 - The post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) will help spur a new Italy thanks to red-tape-cutting civil service reforms that will make Italy "a country where it is beautiful to live", Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta said Monday. "Now is the time to dream of a fairer Italy, on the side of young people, to reactivate the social elevator," he said at a civil service forum on the NRRP. "Italy must become a country where it is beautiful to live." Brunetta said he was optimistic about the planned reforms. "Now is the time to dream of a new Italy and a new Europe and we have never been closer to being able to realize that dream". The 248 billion euro NRRP is set to be greenlit by the European Union Tuesday. (ANSA).