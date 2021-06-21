Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021 | 16:33

ROME
Italian NRRP to get all As, B for costs from Brussels

ROME
NRRP will spur new Italy says Brunetta

ROME

Italy to host first-ever women's emancipation G20 - Draghi

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope meets Rome jail inmates

MILAN
Ex rail chief indicted for crash that killed 3

NUORO
Woman stabbed by ex emerges from coma, seeks dead son

BRUXELLES
Metropolitan cities on front line for a greener, fairer EU

ROME
Vaccinate kids say Italian paediatricians

ROME
Tarantino, Tim Burton to be feted at Rome film fest

ROME
Italian woman killed by scooter driven by 2 girls in Paris

ROME
4 African pushers convicted in murder of Italian girl, 16

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Michele Mignani

Il Bari si affida a Mignani: è lui il nuovo allenatore

 

BariLa storia
Bari, ambasciatori di Modugno in camper

PotenzaCovid
Basilicata, solo 40 i nuovi positivi

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, atti vandalici al «Parco città»

GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

VATICAN CITY

Pope meets Rome jail inmates

Rebibbia Prison delegation visits Vatican Museums

VATICAN CITY, JUN 21 - Pope Francis on Monday met a group of prisoners from Rome's Rebibbia Prison, the Vatican press office said. The 20 inmates were accompanied by the warden, chaplain and functionaries at Rome's biggest jail, it said. The delegation went on to visit the Vatican Museums. The press office added that Francis will celebrate Mass in St Peter's and bless the palliums for the new metropolitan archbishops on June 29, feast of Saints Peter and Paul. (ANSA).

