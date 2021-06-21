Pope meets Rome jail inmates

VATICAN CITY, JUN 21 - Pope Francis on Monday met a group of prisoners from Rome's Rebibbia Prison, the Vatican press office said. The 20 inmates were accompanied by the warden, chaplain and functionaries at Rome's biggest jail, it said. The delegation went on to visit the Vatican Museums. The press office added that Francis will celebrate Mass in St Peter's and bless the palliums for the new metropolitan archbishops on June 29, feast of Saints Peter and Paul. (ANSA).