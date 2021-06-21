Ex rail chief indicted for crash that killed 3

MILAN, JUN 21 - The former CEO of Italian rail network company RFI, Maurizio Gentile, was among 10 people indicted Monday for a January 25, 2018 derailment that killed three people near Milan. The train derailed at Pioltello near Milan leaving three women dead and five injured people in a serious condition, as well as another eight injured people as code yellow for the emergency room and 33 code green. Railway company RFI found a 20-centimetre section of track that broke away some 2km from the derailment and this may have been the cause of the disaster, according to experts. It is possible that the wheels of three wagons came off the tracks there, but the coaches continued to move with the rest of the train until hitting an electricity pylon, sparking the crash at 6:57 at Seggiano di Pioltello. The Trenord train, which had 350 people aboard, mostly commuters, departed from Cremona and was heading towards Milan's Piazza Garibaldi station. The victims were named as Pierangela Tadini, a 51-year-old originally from Caravaggio but resident in Vanzago in the province of Milan; Giuseppina Pirri, 39, from Cernusco sul Naviglio; and Ida Maddalena Milanesi, 61, originally from Caravaggio. The driver said "I slammed on the brake as soon as I heard her vibrating, but it was too late". He said the train was "already off the rails". The train went through the station at Pioltello leaving a "stream of sparks" behind it, a prosecutor said. The incident was the latest in a number of fatal train accidents in Italy. In 2016 23 people were killed when two trains collided in Puglia. An explosion that occurred after a goods train carrying petroleum derailed in 2009 claimed 32 lives in Viareggio, Tuscany. (ANSA).