Woman stabbed by ex emerges from coma, seeks dead son

NUORO, JUN 21 - A 51-year-old Italian woman stabbed 18 times by her Pakistani ex husband on May 11 emerged from a 40-day induced coma on Monday and immediately asked to see her 19-year-old son, who was killed in an attempt to defend her. Paola Piras, from Tortolì in Sardinia, was attacked by Masih Shahid, who killed her son Mirko after the young man tried to stop him. The woman is still not out of danger, doctors said. She is breathing unassisted and has started taking food again but remains in a critical condition, they said. She is unaware of her son's alleged murder. Doctors fear that telling her his fate may worsen her condition. (ANSA).