MILAN
Ex rail chief indicted for crash that killed 3

NUORO
Woman stabbed by ex emerges from coma, seeks dead son

BRUXELLES
Metropolitan cities on front line for a greener, fairer EU

ROME
Vaccinate kids say Italian paediatricians

ROME
Tarantino, Tim Burton to be feted at Rome film fest

ROME
Italian woman killed by scooter driven by 2 girls in Paris

ROME
4 African pushers convicted in murder of Italian girl, 16

BRESCIA
2 German tourists probed in 2 Lake Garda crash deaths

ROME
Soccer: Donnarumma has medical for PSG move

ROME
Tennis: Berrettini becomes first Italian to win Queen's

ROME
No. of civil servants at lowest level in two decades

Calcio
Michele Mignani

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, atti vandalici al «Parco città»

MateraAmbiente
Matera, riattivata un'antica cisterna

BariAmbiente
Monopoli, smaltivano i rifiuti in campagna: multati

GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

Woman stabbed by ex emerges from coma, seeks dead son

NUORO, JUN 21 - A 51-year-old Italian woman stabbed 18 times by her Pakistani ex husband on May 11 emerged from a 40-day induced coma on Monday and immediately asked to see her 19-year-old son, who was killed in an attempt to defend her. Paola Piras, from Tortolì in Sardinia, was attacked by Masih Shahid, who killed her son Mirko after the young man tried to stop him. The woman is still not out of danger, doctors said. She is breathing unassisted and has started taking food again but remains in a critical condition, they said. She is unaware of her son's alleged murder. Doctors fear that telling her his fate may worsen her condition. (ANSA).

