MILAN
Ex rail chief indicted for crash that killed 3

NUORO
Woman stabbed by ex emerges from coma, seeks dead son

BRUXELLES
Metropolitan cities on front line for a greener, fairer EU

ROME
Vaccinate kids say Italian paediatricians

ROME
Tarantino, Tim Burton to be feted at Rome film fest

ROME
Italian woman killed by scooter driven by 2 girls in Paris

ROME
4 African pushers convicted in murder of Italian girl, 16

BRESCIA
2 German tourists probed in 2 Lake Garda crash deaths

ROME
Soccer: Donnarumma has medical for PSG move

ROME
Tennis: Berrettini becomes first Italian to win Queen's

ROME
No. of civil servants at lowest level in two decades

Calcio
Michele Mignani

Il Bari si affida a Mignani: è lui il nuovo allenatore

 

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, atti vandalici al «Parco città»

MateraAmbiente
Matera, riattivata un'antica cisterna

BariAmbiente
Monopoli, smaltivano i rifiuti in campagna: multati

GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

BRUXELLES

Metropolitan cities on front line for a greener, fairer EU

ESPON conference examines big cities' role in cohesion policies

BRUXELLES, 21 GIU - If we are going to build a greener, fairer Europe it is necessary to include the EU's big metropolitan areas in the process - this, in a nutshell, was the message conveyed by the stakeholders and researches who participated in an event on the role of big cities in cohesion policy organized by the ESPON programme, which specializes in analysing regional policies, in collaboration with the Portuguese EU Council presidency. The debate was an opportunity to reflect on integrating the objectives of the cohesion policy into the planning and implementation of policies at the metropolitan level, and on the role cohesion policy can play in improving cooperation and governance dynamics for big cities. The analysis was based on the evidence that came from two research projects: ESPON Metro and ESPON Imagine. The first compared the extremely heterogeneous experiences of nine cities and metropolitan areas in different parts of Europe. The second focused on an urban area of great significance for the EU, the one between Milan and Bologna. "There are ongoing processes and new dynamics in the territories and functions that the current institutional framework is not able to govern", remarked Piero Bassetti, the founder of Globus et Locus, an observatory on glocalization. He pointed out that these emerging needs, which span from mobility to logistics and the environment, represent a challenge "for institutions to redefine their own forms of governance" and require "new techniques of government". Bassetti, therefore, considers it to be fundamentally important to develop "strategical networks and programmes at the European level that are able to govern the transformation of urban and regional scenarios". On the other hand, Alfredo Corbalan, the EU Affairs Manager for the Brussels-Capital Region, thinks that the EU cohesion policy, which supports local-led development strategies and confers powers to local authorities to manage European funds, is "a key instrument to build trust and create ways to cooperate and make metropolises more sustainable". According to Alessandra Barbieri, a manager for the municipality of Florence, in this context urban areas displayed "best practices in the national operational programming of funds on metropolitan cities in the period 2014-2020, conceived in the framework of the EU Urban Agenda for Cohesion Policy". Barbieri thinks "it is necessary to capitalize on this experience" especially in light of the new challenges posed by the pandemic and the economic recovery. Metropolitan cities are ready "to do their bit in building a greener, more digital, resilient and social Europe," concluded Barbieri, "in part thanks to the direct role they can play in managing and monitoring the Next Generation EU programme funds". (ANSA).

