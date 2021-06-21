Vaccinate kids say Italian paediatricians

ROME, JUN 21 - Italian children must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's paediatricians said Monday. Of the 4.2 million COVID cases in Italy so far, they said, some 638,000 had hit under-19s and 26 of them had died. Some 5.5%, or 231,338 cases, concerned 0-9 year olds with 11 deaths, and 9.6%, or 406,460 cases, 10-19 year olds with 15 deaths. The Italian Paediatric Assocation said "comprehensive global vaccine intervention is needed, at all ages and all countries in the world". It came out against vaccinating only children with pre-existing conditions, calling that approach "neither valid nor effective". (ANSA).