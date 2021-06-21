Italian woman killed by scooter driven by 2 girls in Paris

ROME, JUN 21 - A 31-year-old Italian woman has been killed by an electric scooter driven by two girls in Paris. The woman, identified only by her first name Miriam and said to come from Capalbio on the southern Tuscan coast, was hit last Monday and died of her injuries in a hospital in the French capital on Saturday. The two young women who hit her fled and are fugitives from justice. They have now been accused of vehicular homicide. Witness said the scooter was "going at full pelt", Parisian media reported. Miriam fell and hit her head so hard on the pavement she suffered injuries that led to her being declared brain dead. She had been taken to the Pitié-Salpetrière Hospital where doctors immediately said they were very pessimistic about her chances. The incident fed a row over the lack of rules over scooters and segways in Paris. Miriam worked in a bistro in the Latin Quarter. (ANSA).