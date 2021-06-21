4 African pushers convicted in murder of Italian girl, 16

ROME, JUN 21 - Four African drug pushers were convicted Saturday of the murder of Desireè Mariottini, a 16-year-old Italian girl who they sexually abused and left to die of an overdose in Rome in October 2018. Senegalese pair Mamadou Gara and Yussef Salia got life in jail while Ghanaian Alinno China got 27 years and Nigerian Brian Minthe 24 and a half years. Mariottini, from Cisterna di Matina south of Rome, died in a run.-down abandoned building in Rome's working class San Lorenzo district, which has a big drugs trade. Her murder gained big headlines in Italy. Prosecutors had requested life imprisonment for all four men. (ANSA).