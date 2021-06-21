Tarantino, Tim Burton to be feted at Rome film fest

ROME, JUN 21 - Cult directors Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton will be guests at the 16th Rome film festival in the Italian capital on October 14 to 24, organisers said Monday. Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill maker Tarantino and Edward Scissorhands and Batman director Burton will receive lifetime achievement awards. They will also have a "close counter" with the public, organisers said. British novelist Zadie Smith will be the protagonist of another encounter, while there will be a retrospective on US director Arthur Penn. The 16th Rome Film Fest will take place from October 14 to 24, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and involve, like every year, several other locations and cultural realities of the Capital City, announced Artistic Director Antonio Monda in agreement with Laura Delli Colli, President of Fondazione Cinema per Roma. (ANSA).