Tennis: Berrettini becomes first Italian to win Queen's

ROME, JUN 21 - Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday became the first Italian to win Queen's, and the first debutant to conquer the traditional curtain-raiser for Wimbledon since Boris Becker in 1985. The 25-year-old Roman's win over Briton Cameron Norrie was also his maiden ATP 500 success. World no. 9 Berrettini was top seed at Queen's and prevailed over world no 41 Norrie by 6-4, 6-7(5/7) 6-3 in an hour and 58 minutes. It is his fifth career win and second this season after a clay court victory in Belgrade in May. "I don't want to offend the other titles, but this is the best," he told Italian TV. "I have achieved a dream I had as a child, I used to watch this tournament on telly when I was little. "It's been an incredible week. Tough game, I thank everyone. "Norrie was great, he is a very great fighter, I'm sure his first career title will come soon". Berrettini, who gave world number 1 Novak Djokovic a scare in Paris recently, said the result gave him a "significant injection of confidence" for Wimbledon, which runs from today to July 12. (ANSA).