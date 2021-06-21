2 German tourists probed in 2 Lake Garda crash deaths

BRESCIA, JUN 21 - Two German tourists have been placed under investigation in the deaths of two Italians after their boat was hit by the tourist's powerboat on Lake Garda early Sunday morning. The tourists are accused of manslaughter and failing to stop and help after hitting the wooden boat containing Umberto Garzarella, 37, from Saló, and Greta Nedrotti, 25, resident at Toscolano Maderno. Garzarella, who was sleeping, was killed instantly while Nedrotti was knocked into the water and drowned. The tourists, who have not been named, told police they did not feel anything hit their powerboat. "It was dark," they said of the pre-dawn crash. The victims had gone to Salò, the lakeside town that served as capital for the Nazi puppet Italian Social Republic from 1943 to '45, to see the Mille Miglia vintage car race pass through the town. Police are awaiting the results of blood alcohol tests on the 52-year-old tourists. They have been allowed out on bail but cannot return to Germany. (ANSA).