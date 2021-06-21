Soccer: Donnarumma has medical for PSG move

ROME, JUN 21 - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma took advantage of the day off Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini granted his Euro 2020 squad to have a medical for his move to Paris Saint Germain at a clinic in Rome on Monday, sources said. The 22-year-old is joining the French giants as a free agent after talks to renew his contract with AC Milan before it elapses came to nothing. He is reportedly set to sign a five-year-deal with the Paris club. (ANSA).