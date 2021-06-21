No. of civil servants at lowest level in two decades

ROME, JUN 21 - Italy had 3.2 million public sector workers at the start of 2021, 31.000 fewer than 12 months previously and the lowest level in the last 20 years, according to a report presented on Monday at the Forum PA (Public Administration Forum). The report said some 300,000 civil servants are set to retire in the next three years Photo: Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta. (ANSA).