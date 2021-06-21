Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021 | 12:10

ROME
EU starts procedure to approve Italy's NRRP

ROME
Finance police tracked down 3,500 total tax evaders in 2020

ROME
CTS to give verdict on ending facemask obligation

ROME
Gualtieri wins primary to be centre-left candidate in Rome

ROME
Euros: Confident Italy show they have strength in depth

ROME
Almost all of Italy now a COVID white zone

ROME
Soccer: Ibra has knee op

ROME
COVID-19: Italy's Rt number steady, incidence down (6)

ROME
COVID: 1,147 new cases, 35 more victims

ROME
TV producer Tarallo probed in death of producer Losito

ROME
All Italy bar Val d'Aosta white from Monday

Calcio
Michele Mignani

BariAmbiente
Monopoli, smaltivano i rifiuti in campagna: multati

GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

Foggiasangue sulle strade
Pedone 70enne travolto e ucciso da auto a Foggia

HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

Potenzabasilicata
Vulture, campi senz’acqua: un crac da tre milioni di euro

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

ROME

EU starts procedure to approve Italy's NRRP

Thumbs up expected within 24 hours

ROME, JUN 21 - The European Commission on Monday started the procedure to approve Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP or PNRR in Italian), sources said. The Commission is expected to give the thumbs up within 24 hours, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meeting Premier Mario Draghi on Tuesday at Rome's iconic Cinecittà cinema studios and theme park to sign off on it. Italy is getting the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU Recovery Fund. Italy will spend around 248 billion to make the country greener and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession as part of the NRRP. Around 191.5 billion euros of that money is coming from grants and low-interest loans allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Reforms to cut red tape and speed up a snail-paced justice system will go hand in hand with the plan. (ANSA).

