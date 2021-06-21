Finance police tracked down 3,500 total tax evaders in 2020

ROME, JUN 21 - The finance police said Monday that last year it tracked down 3,500 "total tax evaders" in Italy, people who declared none of their earnings to the authorities. Magistrates are examining petitions for the seizure of 4.4 billion euros worth of assets in relation to these cases, the force said. It added that in 2020 it reported to prosecutors 5,800 people who allegedly made fraudulent claims for the 'citizenship wage' basic income for the poor worth a combined total of 50 million euros. The finance police said that they reported another 1,350 people who allegedly made fraudulent claims for COVID-19 aid. (ANSA).