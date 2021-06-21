CTS to give verdict on ending facemask obligation

ROME, JUN 21 - The CTS panel of experts advising the government on its battle against COVID-19 is set to meet on Monday to give its opinion on ending the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors in Italy given the improvement in contagion data. The obligation could be removed as of June 28, when the whole nation is expected to classed as a low-COVID-19-risk white zone or from the following week, sources have said. New tests, meanwhile, are arriving in Italy on Monday to recognise the Delta variant of the coronavirus. As of Monday people arriving in Italy from the UK will have to spend five days in quarantine because of the spread of the Delta variant there. (ANSA).