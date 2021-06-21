Gualtieri wins primary to be centre-left candidate in Rome

ROME, JUN 21 - Former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri won Sunday's primary to be the centre-left's candidate to be Rome mayor in upcoming local elections in the capital Gualtieri prevailed with 60.64% of the 48,624 votes cast by centre-left supporters in the city. Enrico Letta, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said the primary was "a success of the people with a turnout of pre-COVID levels". Gualtieri will be up against Mayor Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), former industry minister Carlo Calenda and lawyer Enrico Michetti, the candidate for the centre-right coalition. Matteo Lepore won the centre-left primary in Bologna. (ANSA).