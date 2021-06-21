Lunedì 21 Giugno 2021 | 12:09

ROME
EU starts procedure to approve Italy's NRRP

ROME
Finance police tracked down 3,500 total tax evaders in 2020

ROME
CTS to give verdict on ending facemask obligation

ROME
Gualtieri wins primary to be centre-left candidate in Rome

ROME
Euros: Confident Italy show they have strength in depth

ROME
Almost all of Italy now a COVID white zone

ROME
Soccer: Ibra has knee op

ROME
COVID-19: Italy's Rt number steady, incidence down (6)

ROME
COVID: 1,147 new cases, 35 more victims

ROME
TV producer Tarallo probed in death of producer Losito

ROME
All Italy bar Val d'Aosta white from Monday

Michele Mignani

BariAmbiente
Monopoli, smaltivano i rifiuti in campagna: multati

GdM.TVLa curiosità
Barletta, concerto all'alba sul bastione del Castello

Potenzacovid
La Basilicata è tornata in zona bianca

Foggiasangue sulle strade
Pedone 70enne travolto e ucciso da auto a Foggia

HomeCovid
Puglia, 3.157.341  le dosi di vaccino somministrate fino ad oggi i

PhotoNewsMostre
Banksy al Castello di Otranto fino a settembre

Potenzabasilicata
Vulture, campi senz’acqua: un crac da tre milioni di euro

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo blackout fumi e fiamme nello stabilimento, i Verdi: «Bisogna avvisare i tarantini»

Pippo Inzaghi si gode le gioie della Puglia

Bari, scomparso l'imprenditore Onofrio Bonerba

Turismo, la Puglia lancia la nuova campagna estate 2021 sulle note della Taranta

Roberta, 22 anni di silenzi e misteri

Puglia, per l'infezione da Covid-19 sono 61 i nuovi casi positivi

PD leader Letta says vote was "success of the people"

Gualtieri wins primary to be centre-left candidate in Rome

ROME, JUN 21 - Former Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri won Sunday's primary to be the centre-left's candidate to be Rome mayor in upcoming local elections in the capital Gualtieri prevailed with 60.64% of the 48,624 votes cast by centre-left supporters in the city. Enrico Letta, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said the primary was "a success of the people with a turnout of pre-COVID levels". Gualtieri will be up against Mayor Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), former industry minister Carlo Calenda and lawyer Enrico Michetti, the candidate for the centre-right coalition. Matteo Lepore won the centre-left primary in Bologna. (ANSA).

