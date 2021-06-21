Almost all of Italy now a COVID white zone

ROME, JUN 21 - All of Italy bar the Val d'Aosta is a low-COVID-19 risk white zone as of Monday after Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Marche, Tuscany, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano were bumped down from moderate-risk yellow thanks to improved contagion data. This means that almost all of the nation's coronavirus restrictions no longer apply, except for the obligation to wear facemasks and respect physical distancing. Val d'Aosta is expected to turn from yellow to white next week (ANSA).