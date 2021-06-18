Soccer: Ibra has knee op

ROME, JUN 18 - Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a successful operation on his left knee in a Rome hospital on Friday, his club AC Milan announced. "Zlatan is well and will start the rehab process straight away," they said. It will take him an estimated four weeks to start running again and eight weeks to start playing again, they said. The knee problems ruled the 39-year-old former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG striker out of the Euros. Ibra, who helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Rossoneri, who came second to cross-city rivals Inter last season. (ANSA).