COVID-19: Italy's Rt number steady, incidence down (6)

ROME, JUN 18 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number is 0.69, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), substantially stable with respect to 0.68 last week, sources said Friday. The COVID-19 incidence, however, stayed on a downward trend, with 16.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 25 cases a week ago, the sources said. The monitoring report was presented lon Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID-19 taskforce. The proportion of Italy's intensive-care places taken up by COVID-19 patients is 6%, with the number of coronavirus sufferers in ICUs down from 688 on June 8 to 504 on June 15. No region is above the critical threshold of 30%. The proportion of ordinary hospital-ward beds occupied by COVID patients at the national level is also 6%, with the number dropping from 4,685 on June 8 to 3,333 on June 15. The report said that all of Italy's regions and autonomous provinces are currently low risk for COVID-19, except for Basilicata, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Molise, which are considered moderate risk. ISS President Silvio Brusaferro said the infection curve was now among the lowest in the EU and many towns and cities had no cases. (ANSA).