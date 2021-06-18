COVID: 1,147 new cases, 35 more victims

ROME, JUN 18 - There have been 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 35 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares to 1,325 new cases and 37 more victims Thursday. Some 216,026 more tests have been done, compared to 200,315 Thursday. The positivity rate has fallen from 0.7% to 0.5%. Intensive care cases are down 28, and hospital admissions down 208. (ANSA).