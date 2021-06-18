TV producer Tarallo probed in death of producer Losito

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
ROME
18 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 18 - TV producer Alberto Tarallo has been placed under investigation for instigation to suicide in the death of fellow producer and screenwriter Teodosio Losito, judicial sources said Friday. Police seized documents from Tarallo, founder of the Ares production company, on Friday, they said. (ANSA).
