All Italy bar Val d'Aosta white from Monday

ROME
18 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 18 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday signed an ordinance in force from Monday turning all of Italy bar the Val d'Aosta into a low-COVID risk white zone. Even Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Marche, Tuscany, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano will turn white along with the other regions. (ANSA).
