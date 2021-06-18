Draghi 'pained' after trade unionist killed during picket (2)

ROME, JUN 18 - A 37-year-old trade unionist, Adil Belakhdim, died on Friday after being hit by a truck while taking part in a picket of logistics workers outside the Lidl facility in Biandrate, in the northern province of Novara, his union, COBAS, said. The driver fled the scene in the lorry but was subsequently tracked down by Carabinieri police on a motorway, sources said. Premier Mario Draghi on Friday expressed dismay about the death. "I am pained by the death of Adil Belakhdim," Draghi said during a visit to Barcelona. "It is necessary for light to be shed on what happened immediately". The lorry driver, a 25-year-old Italian, was arrested later Friday and taken to jail. He has been charged with vehicular homicide and resisting arrest. (ANSA).