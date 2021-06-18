3 bullets sent to M5S vice head of Campania council

NAPLES, JUN 18 - Two envelopes containing a total of three bullets were sent Friday to the deputy chair of Campania's regional council in Naples, Valeria Ciarambino of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), police said. They were caught by post-office scanners and given to police who told the M5S member. The first envelope contained two bullets and no message while the second contained one bullet and the message "Shut up". Ciarambino told police she had never before received death threats or been the victim of other acts of intimidation. The Naples prefecture is weighing whether to assign her a police escort. (ANSA).