3 bullets sent to M5S vice head of Campania council

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 casi e 2 decessi, superati i 3 milioni di vaccinazioni - Lopalco: Contagi solo tra i non vaccinati
NAPLES
18 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 18 - Two envelopes containing a total of three bullets were sent Friday to the deputy chair of Campania's regional council in Naples, Valeria Ciarambino of the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), police said. They were caught by post-office scanners and given to police who told the M5S member. The first envelope contained two bullets and no message while the second contained one bullet and the message "Shut up". Ciarambino told police she had never before received death threats or been the victim of other acts of intimidation. The Naples prefecture is weighing whether to assign her a police escort. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su