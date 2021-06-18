5-day quarantine for UK arrivals says Speranza

Mustn't sleepwalk from health to environmental crisis-Draghi
ROME
18 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 18 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday he had signed a new ordinance introducing a five-day quarantine with an obligation to have a COVID test for all those arriving in Italy from the United Kingdom. The move comes amid a resurgence in infection figures in the UK due to the Delta (India) variant. (ANSA).
