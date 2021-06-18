C-L, M5S agree candidate for Calabria governor

ROME, JUN 18 - The centre left and their ally, the populist 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday agreed on a joint candidate for Calabrian governor this autumn, businesswoman and regional UNICEF chief Maria Antonietta Ventura. Ventura, 53, is chairman of the Ventura Group, which operates in the sector of making railway armaments. She lives and works at San Lucido near Cosenza in northern Calabria. "I'm still stunned," she told ANSA. "I'm trying to recover from the shock. It's a completely new situation which I must get used to as soon as possible. "I accepted as soon as they put me up for the candidacy". Ventura will be up against businessman and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) House Whip Roberto Occhiuto, the centre right's candidate. (ANSA).