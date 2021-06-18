99% of Italy to become white zone thanks to vaccines - min

Venerdì 18 Giugno 2021 | 15:02

Rome, June 18 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government's COVID-19 'cabina di regia' taskforce is scheduled to meet on Friday and he expects 99% of Italy to become a white zone thanks to the vaccination campaign, based on current data. "The 'cabina di regia' will meet today and at the end of the meeting I will be called to sign ordinances", the health minister said during a press conference at the Senate on the theme "Ideas in practice: for a healthcare mindful of sex and gender differences". "Based on the data we see, the ordinances will make us take another step further". "We expect 99% of Italy to become a white zone". "This is surely encouraging data, a result that is the outcome of a vaccination campaign that is obtaining very important results". Speranza went on to say that "over 570,000 doses" were administered on Thursday, "and this is a very significant result".

