Foreign tourist spending down 27 bn in 2020 - BoI

ROME, JUN 18 - Foreign tourist spending in Italy fell 27 billion euros in 2020, the Bank of Italy said Friday. In percentage terms, this was a drop of 60.9% on 2019, the central bank said. The drop affected central Italy the most, which relies more heavily on cultural tourism. The fall in non-EU tourists was higher than that of EU tourists. Arrivals from neighbouring countries contributed more to the figures than usual, the BoI said. (ANSA).